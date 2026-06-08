Dominican Airport: Pilot and Co-Pilot Killed in Private Jet Crash During Emergency Landing

Guwahati: Today, a private jet attempting an emergency landing crashed at an airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both crew members on board in a tragic aviation accident.

The aircraft went down while trying to land at La Romana International Airport. Airport authorities confirmed that the pilot and co-pilot lost their lives when the jet crashed before the emergency landing could be completed.

As per preliminary reports, the aircraft encountered difficulties during the flight, prompting the crew to initiate an emergency landing procedure. However, the jet crashed as it approached the airport, resulting in a fatal outcome for both occupants.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene shortly after the accident was reported. Despite their efforts, the pilot and co-pilot sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the site.

Authorities have confirmed that the two fatalities were the only confirmed victims of the crash. No immediate information was available regarding the aircraft’s destination, flight origin, or whether any passengers had been on board prior to the incident.

The crash has prompted an official investigation by aviation authorities, who will examine the wreckage and analyse flight data to determine the circumstances that led to the emergency landing attempt and subsequent crash.

Police are trying to focus on identifying any mechanical, technical or operational issues that may have contributed to the accident. Authorities have stated that further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Further details are awaited.