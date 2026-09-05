Border Issue: Census Exercise Disrupted at Assam-Meghalaya Border

Guwahati: Today, Census operations were reportedly disrupted at Noapara Lower Primary School in Lampi, under Assam’s Kamrup district, after a group of Meghalaya supporters objected to the ongoing population enumeration, causing tension along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

As per reports, village headman Chankiyo Marak and Arthuch Sangma, accompanied by Meghalaya Police team , arrived at the census site and raised objections to the exercise. The intervention reportedly created a tense situation, prompting Assam Police to reach the spot and intervene. Census officials were later escorted safely from the area after completing their assigned duties.

The incident has renewed concerns among residents over recurring tensions in the border region, where territorial disputes between Assam and Meghalaya have persisted for years.

Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Executive Member Arjun Chhetri alleged that such incidents were becoming frequent due to inadequate security arrangements and administrative failure to prevent confrontations.

Chhetri also criticised Meghalaya’s territorial claims over areas of Assam and called for stronger administrative intervention and adequate security to ensure government officials can carry out official duties without obstruction.