BreakingNews

Brief Spell of Rain Leaves Parts of Guwahati Waterlogged

The situation has once again sparked criticism over Guwahati's drainage system, as even a brief period of rainfall was enough to inundate several neighbourhoods and disrupt traffic movement across parts of the city
Guwahati Waterlogged
Brief Spell of Rain Leaves Parts of Guwahati Waterlogged
Published on

Guwahati: Today morning, after a  brief spell of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms left several parts of Guwahati waterlogged, once again disrupting normal life and raising concerns over the city's drainage infrastructure.

Within minutes of the downpour, the GPS School Road in Batahghuli was inundated, making it difficult for commuters, schoolchildren and local residents to navigate the area. Similar scenes were reported from Pub Sarania Byelane No. 4, where roads were submerged following the rainfall.

Anil Nagar, one of the city's flood-prone localities, was also waterlogged after the short spell of rain, highlighting the recurring problem faced by residents during the monsoon season.

People of Guwahati expressed frustration over the recurring waterlogging, stating that the problem resurfaces every monsoon despite repeated assurances of improved drainage and flood mitigation measures.

Also Read- TMPK Seeks Scientific Probe into Arunachal Projects After Devastating North Bank Flash Floods

Flood
Rain
Guwahati
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com