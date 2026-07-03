Brief Spell of Rain Leaves Parts of Guwahati Waterlogged

Guwahati: Today morning, after a brief spell of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms left several parts of Guwahati waterlogged, once again disrupting normal life and raising concerns over the city's drainage infrastructure.

Within minutes of the downpour, the GPS School Road in Batahghuli was inundated, making it difficult for commuters, schoolchildren and local residents to navigate the area. Similar scenes were reported from Pub Sarania Byelane No. 4, where roads were submerged following the rainfall.

Anil Nagar, one of the city's flood-prone localities, was also waterlogged after the short spell of rain, highlighting the recurring problem faced by residents during the monsoon season.

People of Guwahati expressed frustration over the recurring waterlogging, stating that the problem resurfaces every monsoon despite repeated assurances of improved drainage and flood mitigation measures.