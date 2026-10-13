BSF Chief Meets Manipur CM Amid Fresh Wave of Violence

Guwahati: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh today to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the violence-hit state, following a fresh wave of clashes that left at least nine people dead last week.

Kumar called on the chief minister at the Secretariat in Babupara. He was accompanied by BSF Eastern Command Additional Director General Sumit Sharan and BSF Inspector General Ravi Kant of Frontier Headquarters (Mizoram and Cachar).

In a social media platform , Singh said the discussions focused on the prevailing security situation and preparations for the forthcoming BSF Raising Day celebrations.

The chief minister also commended the BSF for its dedicated service and its contribution to maintaining peace, security and effective border management.

The meeting comes after at least nine people were killed in separate firing incidents across three hill districts of Manipur on Friday and Saturday, amid renewed tensions.

More than 50 people have reportedly been killed and dozens of houses torched in violence between Kuki and Naga communities since February this year.

Manipur has also witnessed prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo communities in the adjoining hills. The conflict has claimed more than 300 lives, left 49 people missing and displaced thousands, while efforts to restore peace continue.