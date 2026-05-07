BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary Interacts with Workers in Bijni, Emphasises Public Service

Following the announcement of the election results, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council Hagrama Mohilary visited Bijni on Thursday, where he met and interacted with party workers as well as local supporters.

During his visit, Mohilary said that the people have given them the opportunity to serve, and it is now the responsibility of the elected representatives to work for public welfare. “The people have given us the chance to work, so we must deliver on their expectations,” he said.

He also clarified that while discussions within the party would be held if ministerial opportunities arise, the BPF has not made any specific demand for ministerial positions. Mohilary further stressed the need to increase the BTC budget to ensure faster development across the region.

Outlining his future roadmap, the BTC chief said that review meetings will be conducted in every district and sub-division under BTC, covering all departments to improve implementation of government schemes and development works.

He added that such systematic review mechanisms would help improve efficiency and ensure better execution of projects across the council areas.