BTC Declares 9th November Local Holiday Across Five Districts for Diwali

Guwahati: The Bodoland Territorial Council has declared 9th November 2026, a local holiday on the occasion of Diwali across all five districts under its jurisdiction.

As per notification issued by the BTC General Administration Department on Thursday , the holiday will apply to all departments and offices under the council in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.

However, institutions and offices providing emergency and essential services will remain exempt from the holiday. Establishments engaged in examination-related duties will also continue to function as required.

The notification was issued by the Additional Principal Secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Council, directing the respective district administrations and concerned departments to take necessary action and ensure wide publicity regarding the holiday.

The declaration is expected to provide people and government employees across the five districts an opportunity to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights.