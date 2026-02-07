Sivasagar declares local holiday on Feb 16 for Maha Shivratri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The District Administration of Sivasagar has declared a local holiday on February 16 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri Puja and Mela. According to an official order issued by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, all State Government offices and educational institutions in the district will remain closed on the day. The holiday will also be observed by all financial institutions, including banks operating under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, within Sivasagar district. However, the order clarified that the local holiday would not affect any examinations of schools and colleges that had already been scheduled for the day.

