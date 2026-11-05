Manipur: Naga Organisations Hold Massive Rally in Ukhrul, Demands Withdrawal of Assam Rifles

Guwahati: The Naga organisations staged a massive rally in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on 5th November , demanding a political resolution to the ongoing crisis in the state, an end to what they described as a proxy war against the Naga community and the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Naga-inhabited areas.

The rally was organised by the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) and Tangkhul Frontal Organisation under the aegis of the United Naga Council (UNC). Protesters gathered at Dungrei Junction and Mission Ground before marching towards Ukhrul Headquarters Ground, where a public meeting was held.

The protest disrupted normal life, with shops, private institutions and public transport remaining closed. Participants carried placards highlighting concerns over militarization, the ongoing ethnic conflict and the presence of armed groups.

Their demands included the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Naga areas, an end to the alleged arming of Kuki militants, the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and the declaration of Kuki militant organisations as terrorist groups. They also called for the repatriation of Kuki refugees and the deportation of alleged illegal immigrants.

Addressing the gathering, Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) president Ramreichan Keishing outlined three key demands: a political settlement to the Manipur crisis, an end to the alleged proxy war and the removal of Assam Rifles from Naga-inhabited areas.

Keishing accused Kuki groups operating under the SoO agreement of engaging in hostilities against the Naga community and alleged that Assam Rifles had failed to maintain neutrality. He warned that the agitation would continue until their demands were addressed.

A similar protest was held in neighbouring Kamjong district.