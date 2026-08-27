BTC Declares Local Holiday in 5 Districts After Bijit Gwra Narzary Death

GuwahaI: Local holiday has been for today at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in five districts after the sudden demise of Bijit Gwra Narzary, Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA).

As per a notification issued by the BTC General Administration Department, the holiday will be observed in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

The order applies to offices of departments under the BTC, including the offices of the Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) functioning under its jurisdiction.

However, schools, colleges and examination centres have been exempted from the holiday. Students and staff engaged in examination-related duties, along with personnel assigned to Census-related work, will be required to continue their responsibilities as scheduled.

As a mark of respect to the late Deputy Speaker, the BTC has also directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast on today- 27th August and 28th August . The directive applies to government offices, educational institutions and other establishments where the National Flag is routinely flown.

The measures have been announced as a mark of respect following Narzary’s sudden demise.