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Burst Water Pipeline Creates Waterlogging on Guwahati’s Zoo Road

The pipe burst occurred near Shubham Buildwell in Sundarpur, where a large volume of water gushed onto the main road, leading to significant flooding and worsening traffic congestion during peak morning hours
Burst Water Pipeline Triggers Fresh Waterlogging on Guwahati’s Zoo Road
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Guwahati: A burst water pipeline on Zoo Road in Guwahati on Wednesday morning caused severe waterlogging, disrupting traffic  for commuters in the area.

The  pipe burst occurred near Shubham Buildwell in Sundarpur, where a large volume of water gushed onto the main road, leading to significant flooding and worsening traffic congestion during peak morning hours.

The water pipeline burst in the area, adding to growing concerns over the recurring failures of the city's water supply infrastructure. The overflowing water inundated sections of the roadway, slowing vehicular movement and creating difficulties for  commuters as it is office hours

Frequent incidents of pipeline bursts have become a persistent issue in Guwahati, often resulting in water wastage, road damage and traffic disruptions. Guwahatians have repeatedly raised concerns over the condition of the city's underground water network and called for long-term measures to address the problem.

Also Read- Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances at Zoo Road PG in Guwahati

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