Cachar: Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Kidnap Minor Girl

Guwahati: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a minor girl from her home in broad daylight and threatening to kill her mother with a machete when she intervened in Cachar district

The incident reportedly took place at around 9 am on Monday at Telitikor Part I, under the jurisdiction of Katigorah Police Station. The accused has been identified as Anupam Das, a resident of the same locality.

As per a written complaint lodged by the girl's mother, Das allegedly entered their house and attempted to forcibly take the minor girl away. When the mother intervened to stop him, he allegedly threatened to hack her to death with a machete.

After the incident, the mother approached Katigorah Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Das, who is currently in custody. Further details are yet to be disclosed.