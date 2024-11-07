Canada: Indian High Commission Cancels Consular Camps

Ottawa: As a result of the failure of the Canadian security agencies failing to provide even the ‘minimum security protection’ the Indian High Commission in Canada has announced the cancellation of some of the planned consular camps in the country. This development comes after two such camps in Brampton and Surrey were attacked by Khalistani mobs recently.

After the attacks on two consular camps in Canada’s Brampton and Surrey on November 2 and 3 respectively, the Indian High Commission in Canada has announced the cancellation of some of them alleging that the Canadian authorities denied providing them minimum security protection to these camps.

"In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers, the consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps," mentioned the official handle of the Indian Consulate General in Toronto on X.

Recently, a Khalistani mob entered the premises of a Hindu temple in Brampton and attacked devotees. The temple was organising a consular camp and the Peel Police of Ontario province failed to protect and act against the Khalistani attackers. The Indian High Commission was providing Canadian Indians with essential services which were targeted by anti-India forces. The camps, among other things, help with providing life insurance certificates to Canadian-Indians.

Incidents like these forced the Indian High Commission to take this step.