Car Rolls Down Slope, Mounts Road Divider in Guwahati's Dispur Area

Guwahati: A white hatchback rolled down a slope and climbed onto a road divider in Guwahati's Last Gate, Dispur area during the evening rush hour on Friday, causing a brief scare among commuters.

As per reports, the incident occurred in a residential area after the vehicle had allegedly been parked without its handbrake engaged. With no one inside the car, it rolled downhill before coming to rest on the road divider.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no pedestrians or other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Several local residents and passers-by witnessed the unusual incident and recorded videos of the vehicle perched on the divider, which quickly circulated on social media.