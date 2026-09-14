Census Official Allegedly Threatened During Enumeration in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: Today, morning a census official was allegedly threatened with physical assault while conducting the ongoing census exercise at Mukroh along the Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong district

As per report, some Khasi residents of Mukroh allegedly obstructed the census process and threatened officials who visited households to collect information and carry out the enumeration.

Officials are currently visiting homes in the area as part of the census exercise. However, the alleged obstruction has raised fresh concerns over the long-standing administrative and political issues along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

People of Mukroh have reportedly alleged that the Meghalaya government has been providing various welfare benefits and government schemes to people living in the area for several years. They claimed that they have not received similar benefits from the Assam government or the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Questions have also been raised over the voting patterns of residents, with reports suggesting that some Khasi residents living in Assam territory cast their votes in Meghalaya elections.

Further details are awaited.