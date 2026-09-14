Riya Goswami’s Shraddho Held as Husband Ramanuj Dies in Police Custody

Guwahati: On the day of the shraddho ceremony of 25year-old Riya Talukdar Goswami, her husband and prime accused in her murder case, Ramanuj Goswami, died after allegedly jumping from Narakasur Hill while being taken from Hatigaon to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a blood test at around 3 am.

As per reports, Ramanuj allegedly attempted to escape from police custody by jumping from the hill. Hatigaon Police stated that he sustained critical injuries in the incident and later succumbed to them at GMCH.

Meanwhile, Riya Goswami’s shraddha ceremony is being held at Gauripur.

After confirmation of Ramanuj’s death, his father reportedly refused to accept his body and said that the matter had been left to the people, the Gauhati High Court and the Supreme Court.

“We have left the matter concerning Ramanuj’s death to the Gauhati High Court, the Supreme Court and the people,” his father said.