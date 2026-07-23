Assam Chief Secretary Reviews Flood Situation, Directs Faster Relief and Restoration in Worst-Hit Districts

Guwahati: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on July 22 chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the flood situation and review relief, rescue and restoration efforts, with special focus on the worst-affected districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.

According to the Chief Secretary, as of midnight on July 21, floods have affected 16 districts, 872 villages and over 5.64 lakh people. Relief operations are being carried out through 71 relief camps and 202 relief distribution centres, while teams of the SDRF, NDRF and district administrations continue rescue and evacuation efforts.

During the meeting, he directed all concerned departments to speed up relief and restoration work. Departments were asked to ensure uninterrupted supply of food, safe drinking water, electricity, healthcare, communication services and veterinary assistance. He also instructed officials to prioritise the repair of damaged roads, bridges, drainage systems and railway infrastructure.

Ravi Kota reviewed arrangements for the distribution of over 4 lakh bottled drinking water units, nearly 2 lakh biscuit packets and around 40,000 milk packets for infants and children through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The meeting also reviewed the deployment of over 50 country boats in shallow-water areas, the first-ever use of payload drones developed by IIT Guwahati startups for last-mile delivery of relief materials, and eight airdrop sorties by the Indian Air Force and Army helicopters to inaccessible locations. The Northeast Frontier Railway has also been using railway trollies to transport relief supplies to marooned people.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential supplies to marooned villages, particularly in Sivasagar, and asked all departments to expedite damage assessment, relief, restoration and rehabilitation efforts until normalcy is restored.