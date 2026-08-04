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Centre Dismisses Social Media Claims Of Fuel Contamination, Says Quality Checks Intensified

Centre rejects social media claims of fuel contamination, says OMCs conduct regular quality checks, test 2,000 samples, and have intensified monitoring across 87,000 outlets.
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New Delhi: The Centre has dismissed claims circulating on social media regarding fuel adulteration and contamination, asserting that petrol and diesel supplied across the country continue to undergo stringent quality checks.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said fuel quality is regularly monitored by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) through established testing protocols. It added that additional measures have now been introduced, including water ingress tests conducted 8 to 12 times a day at more than 87,000 fuel retail outlets nationwide.

The ministry said over 2,000 fuel samples have also been tested for chloride and sulphide contamination. Of these, only two cases of chloride contamination were detected across the country, and fuel sales at the affected retail outlets were suspended immediately.

It said strict action would be taken against any outlet where fuel contamination or adulteration is detected.

The ministry further stated that Oil Marketing Companies have been directed to adopt proactive measures to identify and prevent contamination across the entire fuel supply chain, while urging the public not to rely on unverified claims circulating on social media.

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Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
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