Jal Jeevan Mission Faces Terrain and Water Source Challenges in Meghalaya

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is running into significant hurdles in Meghalaya, where hilly terrain and a lack of natural water sources in several villages are making it difficult to deliver on the programme's promise of tap water to every household.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virender Kumar raised the issue at a review meeting, calling for targeted interventions to bridge the gaps that persist despite official claims of near-universal coverage.

