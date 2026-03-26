Centre’s Gas Pipeline Order: Assam Mobilises Agencies to Connect More Homes and Businesses

Guwahati: Assam has moved to accelerate piped natural gas (PNG) connectivity following the Centre’s latest ease-of-doing-business reforms for gas pipeline infrastructure.

In a post on X, the Assam Chief Secretary said the State has already initiated steps to utilise the new provisions.

“We have already asked all PNG agencies GA-wise (Assam Gas Company, Purva Bharati Gas, NE Gas Distribution Company and Adani City Gas) to avail this ease of doing business reforms, and mobilise their resources as much as possible to connect as many domestic and commercial consumers in the entire State,” the post read.

In a public notice issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Centre introduced new provisions aimed at simplifying the laying, building, operation and expansion of natural gas and petroleum product pipelines across the country. The order seeks to remove bottlenecks such as delays in approvals, high fees, and denial of access to land, which have slowed the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure.

The ministry stated that increasing natural gas supply through pipelines to domestic and commercial consumers would help reduce dependence on LPG and strengthen long-term energy security. The order also calls for a uniform framework to facilitate pipeline connectivity and improve access to cleaner fuel.

The move is expected to accelerate PNG coverage in Assam, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas, while also supporting commercial establishments in shifting to piped natural gas. The initiative is also likely to reduce logistics costs, improve fuel accessibility, and promote cleaner energy adoption across the state.