Chapar Observes 12-Hour Shutdown Demanding Permanent Closure Of Alcohol Shop

Chapar: Chapar town was significantly disrupted as various local organisations observed a 12-hour shutdown demanding the permanent closure of a liquor outlet operating in the area.

The bandh, was observed from 6 am to 6 pm, it received widespread support from local people . Markets, shops and several business establishments across the town remained closed throughout the day, reflecting strong public backing for the protest.

The agitation was directed against an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) ON Shop functioning under the name Hrishi Restaurant in Ward No. 5 of Chapar. Local organisations and residents have consistently opposed the outlet, claiming that its operation goes against the wishes and interests of the community.

As per protesters, opposition to the liquor shop began immediately after it opened a few months ago. Following public demonstrations, the Excise Department temporarily sealed the establishment. The issue subsequently sparked a series of protests, including strikes, demonstrations and a blockade of a national highway.

The growing unrest prompted intervention from the district administration, which reportedly ordered the closure of the outlet. However, local organisations now allege that efforts are underway to reopen the liquor shop, despite continued opposition from residents.

The possibility of the outlet resuming operations has triggered fresh resentment in the town. Protesters argue that reopening the shop would disregard public sentiment and undermine earlier administrative action.

Local organisations have warned of intensified agitation if their demand for the permanent closure of the liquor outlet is not met. Meanwhile, Police have yet to issue a fresh statement on the matter.

Residents and protest groups continue to maintain that the liquor shop should remain permanently closed in the interest of the local community.