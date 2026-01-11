Chapar Police seize brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh, three arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Chapar Police achieved significant success on Friday night by seizing a huge quantity of banned brown sugar and arresting three drug traffickers during a special operation. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team conducted a late-night operation on a passenger night bus travelling from Guwahati towards Dhubri. The operation was carried out on National Highway-17 at Dhirghat under the jurisdiction of Chapar Police Station.

During the search, police recovered a large quantity of suspected brown sugar concealed inside the bus. The seized contraband is estimated to have a market value of more than ?10 lakh. Three persons involved in drug trafficking were arrested on the spot. They have been identified as Fulbor Ali and Hussain Ali of South Salmara-Fakirganj, and Alauddin Sheikh of Gauripur.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Nipumoni Choudhury of Chapar Police Station. Police sources said the accused were attempting to transport the drugs via the night bus route, which is increasingly being used by traffickers to evade detection.

Following the seizure, police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the source of the drugs and identify other members of the trafficking network. Senior police officials have praised the Chapar Police team for their vigilance and successful action against the growing menace of drug trafficking in the region.

Further investigation is underway.

