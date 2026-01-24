Dhubri: Chapar marks 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Like other parts of the country, the 129th Netaji Jayanti was observed at Chapar in Dhubri district, commemorating the great freedom fighter and son of Mother India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Netaji Jayanti was observed under the auspices of Swadeshi Manch and Alokore Jatra, Chapar. The programme was held near the water tank in Ward No. 5 of Chapar town.

On the occasion, the invited chief guest, Chapar Circle Officer Shashibhushan Rajkhowar, hoisted the national tricolour. This was followed by the garlanding of the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose and the lighting of ceremonial lamps.

While speaking on the occasion, Circle Officer Shashibhushan Rajkhowar spoke at length on Netaji, highlighting his immense contribution to the nation.

The programme, conducted by Tilak Chandra Prasad, was attended by retired teacher Jwala Prasad Mallah, Soibal Kanti Das, Asit Nag, Jiyarul Islam, Abhijit Nag, Joenal Abedin, Suparna Nag, Manti Sarkar, along with several other respected citizens and many students, who paid floral tributes and offered their homage to Netaji.

