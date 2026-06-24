Charaideo : Tea Workers Stage Protest After Fellow Worker’s Death at Assam Estate

Guwahati: Today, tension gripped Namtola Tea Estate in Assam's Charaideo district after the death of a tea garden worker, that led to protests among labourers, who suspended work and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

The victim has been identified as Ishwar Munda, who was engaged in leaf-weighing duties at Section No. 5 of the estate .As per fellow worker, Munda failed to return home after completing his work, that led to his family members and neighbours to launch a search operation. His body was later discovered within the tea estate premises.

The Police team from the Namtola Police Outpost arrived at the scene, recovered the body and sent it to Charaideo District Hospital for a post-mortem . Protesters alleged negligence on the part of the tea estate management and questioned why supervisors and sardars on duty had not informed the family after Munda failed to return home.

Meanwhile, the local unit of the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association submitted a memorandum to the estate department , calling for a fair and transparent investigation into the incident. The organisation also demanded adequate compensation for the grieving family.

Police have launched an investigation, and the exact cause of death is expected to be determined after the post-mortem report is received.