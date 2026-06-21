Heavy Rain Triggers Floods in Assam’s Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Charaideo

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remains under watch as the Disang River at Nanglamuraghat continues to flow above the danger level, according to the latest report of the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) issued on Saturday.

The current wave of flooding has affected three districts-Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Charaideo-covering five revenue circles and 53 villages across the state.

The floods have affected a total of 4,581 people, including 1,018 children, according to the DRIMS report. The worst-hit district is Dhemaji, where 4,167 people have been impacted, followed by Charaideo with 414 affected residents. Floodwaters have submerged approximately 607.8 hectares of crop area.

Meanwhile, the district administration has opened 11 relief distribution centres in Charaideo.

The report confirmed that no flood-related deaths or drowning incidents have been recorded in the affected districts as of June 20.

Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage to road infrastructure in several districts. A total of 14 roads have reportedly suffered damage due to erosion, breaches, potholes, shoulder failures and washouts. However, no damage to bridges or embankments has been reported so far.

The state administration continues to monitor the situation closely, particularly in vulnerable riverine areas, as intermittent rainfall persists across parts of Upper Assam.

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