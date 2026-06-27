Chilling Confession: Pune Fort Murder Accused Claims Killing Fiancé Was 'Easier' Than Disappointing Parents

Pune: In a startling breakthrough in the Lohagad Fort murder case, prime accused Siya Goyal has reportedly confessed to investigators that she found plotting her fiancé’s murder "easier" than confronting her family about calling off their arranged marriage. The revelation has completely upended what was initially reported as a tragic trekking mishap near Lonavala.

According to the Pune Rural Police, 20-year-old Goyal was deeply unhappy with her engagement to 26-year-old real estate director Ketan Agarwal, citing trivial personal dislikes, including the fact that he wore a cosmetic hair patch. However, investigators maintain that the true motive stems from a forced marriage setup; Goyal was secretly in a long-term relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, but her family allegedly disregarded her preferences due to the financial status of the wealthier Agarwal family.

Fearing that breaking off the high-profile alliance would bring immense social shame to her parents, Goyal conspired with Chaudhary to eliminate Agarwal instead. Technical data revealed that the couple exchanged over 2,000 phone calls over six months to plan the execution. After a series of failed attempts, including sabotaging a pre-wedding shoot in Bali by hiding Agarwal's passport, the duo lured him to the western cliff of Lohagad Fort on June 18 and pushed him into a 300-foot gorge.

Both suspects remain in police custody as forensic teams work to retrieve deleted digital logs, while the state government has approved a fast-track trial for the case.