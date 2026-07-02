Chilling Rehearsal Uncovered in Pune Fort Murder Investigation

Pune: The investigation into the murder of 25-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a sinister turn. Pune Rural police have revealed that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly conducted a full rehearsal of the crime before pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.

During custodial interrogation, the duo confessed to practising the fatal push in an open space near a club in Lullanagar, Pune. Officers subsequently took 20-year-old Goyal to the location to precisely identify the rehearsal ground. In addition to mapping out the site, police searched her residence and recovered the clothes she reportedly wore on 18 June, the day of the tragedy.

The case, initially registered as an accidental death during a trek, transformed into a murder investigation after the victim's father raised suspicions. Authorities have discovered that Goyal and Chaudhary, 22, orchestrated the crime because they viewed Agarwal as an obstacle to their relationship.

The prosecution has also pushed to extend custody to investigate whether any crucial evidence was purged from Agarwal’s phone, which remained in Goyal's possession for a period immediately following his death.