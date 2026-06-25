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Chirang Police Arrest a Man For Posing As Doctor For Nearly 40 Years

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, many of whom had reportedly relied on him for medical treatment over the years, unaware that his qualifications were allegedly fraudulent
Chirang Police
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Guwahati: Chirang  Police have arrested a man accused of  pretending as a qualified doctor and treating patients for nearly four decades without valid medical credentials.

The arrest was made at Dhaligaon Market under the jurisdiction of Kajalgaon Police Station. The accused has been identified as Rabin Chandra Nag.

As per reports, the action followed a complaint lodged by the Assam Council of Medical Registration. Acting on the FIR, police conducted a raid at a pharmacy named “Dhaligaon Medicals”, where Nag had allegedly been practicing and treating patients.

Investigators said Nag claimed to possess a medical degree from Delhi and had been operating the pharmacy for around 40 years. However, during the inquiry, Medical team reportedly found that he did not hold any valid qualifications or registration required to practice medicine.

Police arrested Nag during the raid and subsequently produced him before the Kajalgaon District and Sessions Court. The court remanded him to judicial custody.

Police have launched a further investigation to determine the full extent of the alleged malpractice .

Also Read- Impostor Doctor Held in Assam’s Darrang After Claiming Fake MBBS Qualification

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