CISF, CRPF and Assam Police Review Poll Security, Hold Flag March in Chirang

Guwahati: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday said that senior officers from multiple agencies carried out a joint review of security arrangements in Assam’s Chirang district ahead of the ongoing electoral process.
According to an official statement, officers from CISF Unit IOCL Bongaigaon, along with personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force, district administration and Assam Police, inspected deployment plans and key security infrastructure at a designated strong room location.
"Demonstrating unwavering commitment towards peaceful and secure electoral processes, senior officers of CISF Unit IOCL Bongaigaon, CRPF, district administration and state police jointly reviewed deployment arrangements and essential security infrastructure at the designated strong room location in Chirang, Assam," CISF wrote on X.
The security force further said that to bolster coordination among agencies, a joint flag march was also conducted across key areas of Chapaguri and Bengtol. The exercise saw participation from CISF, CRPF, state police, district officials and IPS probationers.
The coordinated efforts were aimed at ensuring a peaceful and secure environment, while also reinforcing public confidence and preparedness on the ground.