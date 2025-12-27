Electoral Roll Revision Process Begins in Hojai with Release of Draft Voter List

Lanka: The final draft list of voters for Hojai District has been released on the 27th of December 2025, taking 1st January 2026 as the qualifying date for electoral eligibility. The final draft list has been released through a press conference conducted by the District Commissioner at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, Hojai District. It is an important move in preparing an exact final list of voters for holding elections in the near future.

With the release of the draft of the voter list, voters in the district have been given the opportunity to verify their information. From 27 December 2025 to 22 January 2026, citizens can submit an application to rectify errors in relation to names, addresses, or other personal information. The verification or correction process will enable transparency and equity in the electoral system.