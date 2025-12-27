Electoral Roll Revision Process Begins in Hojai with Release of Draft Voter List

Lanka: The final draft list of voters for Hojai District has been released on the 27th of December 2025, taking 1st January 2026 as the qualifying date for electoral eligibility. The final draft list has been released through a press conference conducted by the District Commissioner at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, Hojai District. It is an important move in preparing an exact final list of voters for holding elections in the near future.
With the release of the draft of the voter list, voters in the district have been given the opportunity to verify their information. From 27 December 2025 to 22 January 2026, citizens can submit an application to rectify errors in relation to names, addresses, or other personal information. The verification or correction process will enable transparency and equity in the electoral system.
In order to make people aware of the draft list of voters and how they can make corrections, special awareness camps will be organised by the district administration on 3rd, 10th, and 11th January 2026. The camps are intended to guide the voters and to make them aware of how they can verify their information and submit applications using the prescribed forms within the stipulated timeframe.
The final list of voters for the Hojai district is scheduled to be released on 10 February 2026. According to the official data, the Hojai district consists of a remarkable number of older voters who have surpassed the age of 100 years. There are 45 such voters in the Binnakandi constituency, 53 in the Hojai constituency, and 56 in the Lumding constituency. At the same time, the number of deceased voters identified is 8,491.
Furthermore, the total number of voters in the Hojai district presently stands at 3,33,223. Citizens aged 18 years or above as of January 1, 2026, can apply for having their names included in the voters’ list by submitting Form 6 within the prescribed time limit. Applications for the deletion of names or for the submission of objections can be made using Form 7.
In light of the recent delimitation of constituencies, Hojai district is now home to a total of 984 polling booths, with 122 new booths. The administration has appealed to all citizens to take part actively in the verification procedure to ensure a correct and authentic list of voters.