Meghalaya Legislator Demands Revision of Tribal Reservation Policy, Sparking New Debate in State Assembly

Shillong: In a session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) renewed calls for a revision of the state’s long-standing reservation policy, proposing an increase in quota for the Khasi-Jaintia community.
Basaiawmoit, speaking during a short-duration debate on the expert committee’s report on reservation reforms, urged lawmakers to raise the reservation share for the Khasi-Jaintia group from the current 40 per cent to 47 per cent, while maintaining the Garo quota at 40 per cent. His proposal aims to address what he described as structural imbalances in representation without reducing the entitlement of the Garo community.
The existing framework — rooted in directives going back to 1972 — currently allocates 40 per cent reservation for Khasi-Jaintias, 40 per cent for Garos, 5 per cent for other Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, and 15 per cent for unreserved candidates in state government job vacancies filled through direct recruitment.
Basaiawmoit’s call for a 7 per cent increase for Khasi-Jaintias comes amid ongoing discussions in the Assembly over the expert committee’s recommendations on reservation policy. He said the adjustment would better reflect demographic realities and equitable representation, while preserving harmony among the state’s tribal communities.
Echoing his stance, Adelbert Nongrum, another legislator, also supported revisiting the state’s reservation arrangements, saying there is a need for change — though he did not elaborate on specific alternatives.
However, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma offered a contrasting viewpoint. Sangma urged legislators to uphold the status quo and respect the historic decision of Meghalaya’s founding leaders, emphasizing the importance of unity and brotherhood among all tribal communities.
“The House should appreciate the wisdom of the founding fathers of the state, respecting the spirit of the Constitution,” Sangma said, calling for cautious deliberation rather than abrupt alterations to a sensitive policy.
The debate reflects deeper undercurrents in Meghalaya’s reservation discourse. For decades, the rigid 40:40 quota between the two largest tribal groups has been a point of contention, with critics arguing it does not align with current demographic patterns and socio-economic aspirations.
Some civil society voices have also previously highlighted concerns that the quota distribution — though equal on paper — may not always translate into proportionate opportunities in practice.
As reservation reform discussions continue in the Assembly, political observers say the issue could have broader implications for community relations and electoral politics in the run-up to key polls later this year, including the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections.