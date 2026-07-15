CJP Calls for Nationwide Hunger Strike as Sonam Wangchuk's Fast Enters 18th Day

Guwahati: The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a one-day mass hunger strike on 16th July in solidarity with activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite fast has entered its 18th day. Wangchuk is protesting alongside campaigners demanding action over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

In a post on twitter , the CJP urged people across the country to participate in the symbolic fast in support of Wangchuk and the protesting students.

The satirical political movement, founded by Abhishek Dipke in May, has been staging a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the past 25 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Wangchuk joined the protest on 28th June and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed Wangchuk's health had deteriorated significantly after more than two weeks without food.

"Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and is in immense pain," Dipke said, adding that the activist had lost approximately 8.5 kg since beginning his fast.

The prolonged hunger strike has prompted appeals from leaders across the political spectrum and members of civil society. Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Shashi Tharoor, and several Opposition MPs have urged Wangchuk to end his fast while calling on the Centre to initiate dialogue with the protesters.

Actor Omi Vaidya, best known for his role in 3 Idiots, along with several academics and public figures, has also expressed concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health and appealed for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Despite the appeals, Wangchuk has maintained that he will continue his hunger strike until the government agrees to hold talks with the protesters.

Meanwhile, the CJP has intensified preparations for its proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on 20th July, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. According to party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, more than 130,000 people have registered their support for the march through the party's missed-call campaign.

In a parallel development, a petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk. Filed by activist-lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, the plea requests the court to direct the Centre and the Delhi Government to shift Wangchuk to a government hospital and, if necessary, administer a medically supervised liquid diet containing essential nutrients to prevent his condition from worsening.

The petition argues that preserving Wangchuk's life is of paramount importance, even if medical intervention is carried out against his wishes. It further states that his death would be "a matter of great shame for the country and the world".

The matter is expected to be heard as concerns continue to mount over Wangchuk's health.