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CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka Arrives in Guwahati to Attend Regional Volunteers’ Meet

The 27th September programme is a regional volunteers’ meet, with Ranka scheduled to participate in the event
CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka Arrives in Guwahati to Attend Regional Volunteers’ Meet
CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka Arrives in Guwahati to Attend Regional Volunteers’ Meet
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Guwahati: Today, Cockroach Janta Party's leader Ashutosh Ranka  has arrived in Guwahati and is scheduled to attend the party’s regional volunteers’ meeting on  27th September  As per report, the meeting will be held from 10 am at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon, Guwahati.

The meeting is expected to bring together Cockroach Janta Party's volunteers from across the region and is aimed at facilitating discussions among party members and volunteers.

Four CJP members had already arrived in Guwahati on  23rd September  as part of their visit to the state. The visiting members have been identified as Ankit Bhardwaj, Akash Prem, Varun Agrawal and Anam.

The 27th September programme is a regional volunteers meet, with Ranka scheduled to participate in the event. The visit and meeting are expected to provide an opportunity for the visiting CJP members to interact with volunteers and discuss organisational activities in the state.

The programme will take place at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan, located at 15 Kharga Choudhury Road, Athgaon, in Guwahati.

Also Read- Four CJP National Executive Members Arrive in Assam

Guwahati
Cockroach Janta Party
Ashutosh Ranka
volunteers meet
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