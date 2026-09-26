CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka Arrives in Guwahati to Attend Regional Volunteers’ Meet

Guwahati: Today, Cockroach Janta Party's leader Ashutosh Ranka has arrived in Guwahati and is scheduled to attend the party’s regional volunteers’ meeting on 27th September As per report, the meeting will be held from 10 am at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon, Guwahati.

The meeting is expected to bring together Cockroach Janta Party's volunteers from across the region and is aimed at facilitating discussions among party members and volunteers.

Four CJP members had already arrived in Guwahati on 23rd September as part of their visit to the state. The visiting members have been identified as Ankit Bhardwaj, Akash Prem, Varun Agrawal and Anam.

The 27th September programme is a regional volunteers meet, with Ranka scheduled to participate in the event. The visit and meeting are expected to provide an opportunity for the visiting CJP members to interact with volunteers and discuss organisational activities in the state.

The programme will take place at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan, located at 15 Kharga Choudhury Road, Athgaon, in Guwahati.