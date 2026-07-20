Sonam Wangchuk to End Hunger Strike if Parliament Takes Up Education Accountability

Guwahati: Activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he will end his indefinite hunger strike if political leaders assure him that the issue of education accountability will be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins today..

Speaking to protesters at Jantar Mantar on 19th July , Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, said he had conveyed that he would call off his fast if political parties committed to taking up the issue in Parliament.

"If political leaders meet Sonam at the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Monsoon Session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow. If there is no assurance or accountability, he will continue his fast," she said.

Angmo said Wangchuk has continued his hunger strike despite being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital two days ago.

"He has not broken his fast even after being in hospital for two days. He will end his hunger strike only when he receives an assurance that the country's highest democratic platform, Parliament, will take up this issue," she added.

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, Angmo urged supporters to remain peaceful and disciplined, saying Wangchuk had appealed to protesters to ensure the demonstration was not disrupted or misused.

She also confirmed that Wangchuk's condition remains stable.

"Sonam's health is perfectly fine. I tried my best in the High Court to have him shifted to a private hospital, but I could not succeed," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi High Court declined to intervene in Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, observing that shifting the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar to a government hospital could not be considered arbitrary.

During a special Sunday hearing, Justice Mini Pushkarna noted that doctors at Safdarjung Hospital were closely monitoring Wangchuk's condition and found no grounds to issue an interim order directing his transfer to a private hospital.

Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after completing three weeks of fasting at the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar. Both Angmo and the CJP have maintained that he has continued his hunger strike while in hospital and has refused intravenous fluids.

The CJP and Wangchuk are demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, action against those responsible, comprehensive reforms to the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of competitive examinations.

The 'Chalo Sansad' march is scheduled to coincide with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which will continue until 13th August. According to the CJP, the march will remain peaceful and aims to urge Parliament to prioritise the issue of education accountability.