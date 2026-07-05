Flood situation improves in Arunachal Pradesh as weather conditions ease

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh improved on Saturday as weather conditions eased, with only one fresh flood incident reported from Keyi Panyor district and no new casualties or major damage recorded during the past 24 hours.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said relief operations continued in Keyi Panyor, where two relief camps are sheltering 150 displaced people.

The cumulative toll of floods and landslides remains severe, with four deaths, 21 injuries and two persons still missing. A total of 305 villages across 222 circles have been affected, impacting an estimated 92,294 people.

The disasters damaged 498 houses, 121 roads, 13 bridges, 18 culverts, 184 water supply schemes, 21 power lines, 58 government buildings, two hospitals and one school, besides affecting 330.2 hectares of crops and about 1,010 hectares of forest.

The Hoj-Potin stretch of NH-13 in Keyi Panyor remains closed due to flood damage.

The Civil Aviation Department carried out four helicopter sorties on Saturday, transporting 11.5 metric tonnes of PDS rice from Pasighat to Koyu in Lower Siang district.

The India Meteorological Department said no weather warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, but a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning has been forecast for parts of eastern and central Arunachal from July 6 onwards.

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