West Garo Hills steps up anti-infiltration drive, verifies 562 unregistered labourers

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A sustained anti-infiltration drive in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district has led to the thorough verification of 562 unregistered labourers during multiple checks and anti-infiltration operations conducted since January 2026. Authorities have also scrutinised the requisite documents, including EPICs and Aadhaar cards, to establish the identity and legal status of immigrant workers. The coordinated exercise, carried out by the district police in collaboration with the Labour Department and other stakeholders, aims to strengthen labour law enforcement, curb illegal infiltration, and prevents the employment of child labour at construction sites.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma said, "From January 2026 till date, a total of 194 registered labourers, 562 unregistered labourers, and 578 local labourers have been thoroughly verified during multiple checks and anti-infiltration operation drives. All requisite legal documents, namely EPICs, Aadhaar cards, and other relevant documents, of such immigrant labourers are being thoroughly checked and verified at various construction sites in the district, besides verifying the engagement of child labour."

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