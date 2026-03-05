Government Not Against Any Community, But Certain Practices Must Stop: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has no hostility towards any community but is concerned about certain practices that it believes must be addressed.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the government’s stand is not directed against individuals or communities but against what he described as specific issues such as “love jihad”, land encroachment, child marriage and polygamy.
“If we stop these ten things, we won’t have any enmity with any community. We have no problem with the people. If someone says ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ or sings the entire ‘Vande Mataram’ prayer, we have no objection to that,” the Chief Minister said.
He added that the government’s concern arises in situations involving alleged “love jihad”, land encroachment and other practices that he believes affect social harmony.
“That is why I have to say many times that love jihad must be stopped, child marriage must be stopped and polygamy must be stopped. If these conditions are met, then we will not be hostile to anyone,” Sarma said.
Emphasising his point, the Chief Minister said the government’s position is not against any individual or community. “We are not against a person. We are against the reasons behind these issues,” he added.