CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises 2 Lakh Jobs, Rs. 25,000 for Women at Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Bajali

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised 2 lakh jobs and Rs 25,000 for women in an election rally in Bajali district.

During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the Bhawanipur - Sarbhog constituency in Bajali district, where he addressed a large gathering and interacted with supporters.

Projecting confidence ahead of the elections, Sarma said the BJP candidate would secure a historic victory, asserting that public support in the constituency is strongly in favour of the party.

Highlighting development commitments, the Chief Minister said the government had already provided around 1.5 lakh jobs and promised that, if voted back to power, it would create two lakh additional employment opportunities for unemployed youth.

He also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that government jobs earlier required large sums of money, while the BJP government has ensured transparent and merit-based recruitment.

Sarma further announced that women beneficiaries would receive Rs. 10,000 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, adding that the amount would be increased to Rs. 25,000 in the next term. He also assured that those yet to receive benefits under the Orunodoi scheme would be included.

The Chief Minister also promised construction of a flyover in Bhawanipur. He added that around 1.5 lakh bighas of Satra land have already been cleared of encroachment, and another 500 bighas would be freed in the coming period.

The BJP has fielded Ranjeet Kumar Dass from the seat, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest. The visit reflects the BJP’s intensified campaign push in Bajali district as Assam heads toward the upcoming Assembly elections.