CM Himanta Inaugurates 67 New School Buildings, Lays Foundation for 61 More in Sonapur

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated 67 newly constructed, state-of-the-art school buildings and laid the foundation stones for 61 additional institutions at a programme held in Sonapur.
The projects are being implemented under the Atal Avichal Agragrami Assam initiative with an investment of Rs 765 crore.
The newly inaugurated and proposed schools are aimed at creating modern, well-equipped learning spaces, offering improved academic environments for students and teachers across the state.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the government is determined to transform Assam’s education system through sustained investment in quality infrastructure.
“Education is our top priority. By building modern schools with better facilities, we want our children to dream bigger and achieve more,” Sarma said, adding that strong educational foundations are essential for the state’s long-term development.
Later, in a post on X, Sarma highlighted the scale of the government’s execution in the education sector.
“The scale of Assam's execution just keeps on getting better. Earlier we celebrated renovation of even a single school, but today in Assam, we have dedicated 67 schools at one go,” he wrote.
He further noted that the state has embarked on an ambitious plan to upgrade 1,300 schools with comprehensive facilities, including laboratories, to ensure quality education for students across Assam.
“We’ve undertaken an ambitious exercise to upgrade 1,300 schools replete with all facilities and labs,” the Chief Minister added.
The programme was described as a significant milestone in Assam’s journey towards building world-class educational institutions and ensuring inclusive and equitable access to quality education across the state.