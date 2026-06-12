CM Suvendu Adhikari Promises Industrial Revival in Bengal, Vows to Bring Back Tata Group

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that his government will focus on reviving the state’s industrial sector and work towards bringing the Tata Group back to Bengal.

Addressing the issue of industrial growth, Adhikari said restoring investor confidence and creating a favourable business environment would be among the key priorities of his administration. He also criticised previous governments, alleging that earlier policies had contributed to the decline of industrial activity in the state.

The Chief Minister referred to the Tata Motors project in Singur, which was shifted out of Bengal in 2008 following prolonged protests over land acquisition. He said future industrial development would require a balanced approach that protects both investors and farmers’ interests.

Adhikari highlighted the need to attract major companies, generate employment opportunities and rebuild Bengal’s reputation as an industrial destination. He said his government would focus on long-term economic growth rather than short-term measures.

The statement has sparked political debate, with opposition parties questioning the feasibility of the proposed industrial revival plan. However, the government maintains that renewed investment and job creation remain central to its development agenda.