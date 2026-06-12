India Protests US Over Repeated Ship Attacks Near Hormuz Involving Indian Crew

New Delhi: India has once again raised strong objections with the United States over attacks on commercial vessels near the Oman coast, where ships carrying Indian sailors were affected. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time in a week to convey New Delhi’s concerns over the incidents.

The diplomatic move followed a series of strikes on merchant vessels in the Gulf region, including an attack that reportedly involved a ship with Indian crew members on board. Earlier, three Indian sailors were confirmed dead after a separate incident involving a commercial vessel in the area.

During the meeting, Indian officials emphasised the importance of protecting the safety of civilian seafarers and ensuring that commercial shipping routes remain secure. The government expressed concern over the growing risks faced by Indian nationals working in international maritime operations.

The developments have added strain to India-US ties, with New Delhi calling for greater accountability and measures to prevent further incidents. Authorities said India is closely monitoring the situation and remains engaged through diplomatic channels.

The Strait of Hormuz region remains a critical global shipping route, and the latest incidents have heightened concerns over maritime security amid continuing regional tensions.