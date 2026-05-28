WB CM Suvendu Adhikari says around 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries got scheme benefits

KOLKATA: Around 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries, including males, had been receiving monthly amounts under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme introduced by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led regime in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told media persons on Wednesday.

He also said that barring these 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries, all others who had been receiving monthly allowances under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would be automatically enrolled under the Annapurna Yojana scheme, which will replace the existing programme.

He further said that legal beneficiaries currently enrolled under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would continue receiving benefits under the old scheme until they are shifted to the Annapurna Yojana, which will provide an enhanced monthly allowance of Rs 3,000.

The Chief Minister appealed to all concerned to fill up the enrolment forms for the Annapurna Yojana at the earliest. The portal for enrolment under the scheme was officially launched and opened for beneficiaries on Wednesday.

The enrolment process can be completed both offline and online. Apart from that, the Chief Minister announced that a facility would soon begin under which state government employees would visit the doorsteps of beneficiaries and help fill up the forms.

"There is no need to hurry. The enrolment process will continue for three months," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the progress of enrolment would be updated every week through the media by West Bengal Minister in charge of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare departments Agnimitra Paul. Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister also clarified who would not be eligible for receiving allowances under the Annapurna Yojana. (IANS)

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