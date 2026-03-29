Assam Assembly Elections 2026: BJP’s Bhabesh Kalita Predicts Third Term for NDA Under Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma

RANGIA: BJP Candidate of Rangia Assembly constituency Bhabesh Kalita on Saturday exuded confidence in the victory of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that people will support the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, he affirmed that NDA will win a third consecutive term in Assam, highlighting that the State has witnessed development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have driven development in Assam. People will support the BJP and NDA in the 9 April Assembly elections, with hopes of a historic victory. There is no real challenge. The people blessed us in 2016 and again in 2021, and I am confident they will do so once more with a strong majority," he said. (ANI)

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