Congress: MLA Zubair Anam Majumdar Warns Police During Silchar Poll Campaign

Guwahati: Congress MLA Zubair Anam Majumdar criticised the police administration while campaigning for party candidates ahead of the Silchar Municipal Corporation elections, warning police officials over what he alleged was their role in the electoral process.

Addressing a campaign programme in support of Congress candidates, Majumdar specifically referred to the Cachar police and the Officer-in-Charge of Silchar Sadar Police Station.

“When we come to power, we will see,” Majumdar said, while questioning the role of the police administration during the ongoing election campaign.

He alleged that the police were not functioning impartially. The allegations have triggered a political exchange in Silchar, with the ruling camp also criticising the Congress MLA’s remarks.

The comments come amid intensified campaigning for the first Silchar Municipal Corporation election. Polling is scheduled for 3rd October, across the newly constituted 42-ward corporation, with counting scheduled for 6th October .

The police department has not yet publicly responded to Majumdar’s allegations.