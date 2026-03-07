Conrad Sangma congratulates Meghalaya's Sanfida Nongrum for historic goal at AFC Women’s Asian Cup
Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated footballer Sanfida Nongrum for her historic performance representing India women's national football team at the AFC Women's Asian Cup.
Sangma said the young footballer from Meghalaya has made the state proud by shining on the international stage. Nongrum scored India’s first goal in 23 years in the tournament, marking a significant moment for Indian women’s football.
“Congratulations, Sanfida! Our hearts swell with pride to see you shine on an international stage,” the chief minister wrote on X as he acknowledged that India lost the match to the Vietnam women's national football team.
Sangma noted that Nongrum’s achievement carries a deeper significance, especially for aspiring athletes from smaller towns.
“Her performance has ignited hope and inspiration for countless girls and women from small towns who dare to dream big, just like she did,” Sangma said.
The chief minister also highlighted that Nongrum has created history by becoming the first woman from Meghalaya to be part of India’s senior women’s national football team.
He also praised her talent, dedication and sportsmanship, saying such achievements deserve recognition and encouragement.
According to Sangma, Nongrum’s journey reflects the potential of young sportspersons from the Northeast and stands as an inspiration for many who aspire to represent the country at the highest level.