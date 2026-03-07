Improved connectivity redefining Northeast’s growth story: Vice President at Mizoram University convocation

Aizawl: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday said improved connectivity has significantly transformed the Northeast and the region is now defined by its closeness to opportunities rather than its distance from Delhi.
Addressing the 20th convocation of Mizoram University in Aizawl, the Vice President congratulated the graduating students and urged them to contribute to building a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.
Referring to the expansion of connectivity in the region, Radhakrishnan said projects such as the recently inaugurated Bairabi–Sairang railway line have played a key role in bringing the Northeast closer to the rest of the country and opening new opportunities for growth.
"Improved connectivity, including the recently inaugurated Bairabi–Sairang railway line, has transformed the Northeast, which is now defined by its closeness to opportunity rather than its distance from Delhi," he said.
He also said that the Northeast has undergone notable changes over the past decade and said the region has been placed at the centre of the country’s development narrative under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to the Vice President, better transport links and infrastructure are helping integrate the region more closely with national development efforts while also creating new possibilities for trade, education and employment.
The convocation ceremony was attended by Vijay Kumar Singh, Governor of Mizoram and Chief Rector of the university, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Vice-Chancellor Dibakar Chandra Deka and several other dignitaries.