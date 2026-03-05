Conrad Sangma lays foundation for PHC renovation, mini stadium in East Garo Hills
Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday laid the foundation stones for the renovation of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Mangsang and a mini stadium in East Garo Hills.
Laying the foundation for the renovation of the Mangsang PHC, the Chief Minister said the health centre has been serving people in the area for over three decades and requires upgradation to meet growing healthcare demands.
“The PHC has served the people over three decades and the renovation is much-needed to meet the growing healthcare needs in the area,” Sangma added.
He further added that better residential facilities for medical staff would help ensure uninterrupted healthcare services in remote areas.
“Better accommodation will help retain doctors and nurses, ensuring consistent medical services. Strengthening primary healthcare will also reduce the burden on higher hospitals, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for our people,” he said.
The project includes renovation of the main PHC building, staff quarters, additional GNM quarters and a yoga-cum-meeting hall.
Sangma also laid the foundation stone for a mini stadium at Mangsang, which will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.73 crore.
“The existing ground at Mangsang has long been a hub for football players, sports enthusiasts and residents from surrounding villages. The new stadium will replace the old, dilapidated gallery with modern infrastructure and provide a better venue for sports activities, tournaments and community gatherings,” he said.
The new stadium is expected to boost sporting activities and provide improved infrastructure for local youth and sports enthusiasts in the district.