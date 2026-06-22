Meghalaya pushes strategic Ranikor–Ratacherra road, Rajnath Singh assures support

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant push for regional connectivity and border infrastructure, the Meghalaya Government has approached Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking support for a road link connecting Ranikor in South West Khasi Hills district with Ratacherra on the border of Assam’s Barak Valley. The state has also urged the Centre to declare the proposed Ranikor-Ratacherra stretch a strategic road, arguing that the corridor is critical not only for economic development and civilian movement but also for national security along the India-Bangladesh border.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma raised the proposal during his interaction with the Defence Minister on Sunday. The corridor is emerging as a crucial missing link in a connectivity network that would connect western Meghalaya to the Barak Valley through a series of national highway projects, enhancing interstate mobility and strengthening strategic access across the region.

The Chief Minister said the Defence Minister had responded positively to the request and indicated that the proposal would receive serious consideration.

“More importantly, today, I have taken up a very important subject, which is the connectivity from Ranikor up to Ratacherra. As you are aware, we share a very long and important border with Bangladesh, and road connectivity from Ranikor to Dalu through different phases and projects has already been established. Dalu will further connect to NH-217, which will connect to NH-127B, and that will then connect to the Phulbari-Dhubri bridge. If you look at all these projects, this is a very important link that will take us all the way to Silchar. Therefore, the gap that remains is the Ranikor-Ratacherra stretch, and we have requested the Defence Ministry to declare it a strategic road because it is important not only for economic and civilian purposes but also for ensuring the security of the nation. I have requested the Defence Minister to consider this proposal, which he has accepted, and he has asked me to approach him again. He has assured me that he will look into the matter in a very positive way.”

The proposed road is expected to serve as a vital strategic and economic corridor by linking existing and upcoming highway infrastructure across Meghalaya and Assam. Once completed, it would help bridge the remaining connectivity gap between Ranikor and Ratacherra, creating a more direct route to Silchar and other parts of the Barak Valley while improving access to border areas.

The Chief Minister also discussed a range of infrastructure projects requiring cooperation from the armed forces and the Defence Ministry, particularly in and around Shillong, where defence establishments occupy substantial land and play an important role in facilitating major public works.

Speaking about the discussions, Sangma said, “I had a brief interaction with the Defence Minister. As you are aware, the defence forces have very important establishments in Shillong and its surrounding areas, and several infrastructure projects require the support of the armed forces. Therefore, we have requested the Defence Ministry to help the state government achieve those goals. Whether it is the airport expansion, where we are receiving full support from the Defence Ministry, or the four-laning project from Rilbong to Barik Point in Shillong city, the Defence Minister has already extended his full support, and officials and the Army are working out the details.”

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