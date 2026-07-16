Court Rejects Bail Plea of Zubeen Garg’s Bodyguard Paresh Baishya

Guwahati: The court of Special Judge Sushmita Phukan Khaound has rejected the bail application filed by Paresh Baishya, the bodyguard of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. As per court proceedings, the bail plea was not accepted during the hearing. As a result, Baishya will continue to remain in judicial custody.

As per a sources said that after the rejection of the bail petition, the defence is expected to file a fresh bail application at a later stage. The court is likely to fix a new date for hearing the matter in due course.

Paresh Baishya is one of the accused in the ongoing investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg, a case that has drawn widespread public attention across Assam. The investigation is being closely monitored by the authorities, with several accused already facing legal proceedings.

The latest development marks another significant step in the judicial process surrounding the high-profile case. While the court declined to grant bail at this stage, the accused retains the legal right to submit a fresh application before the competent court.

Further proceedings in the matter are expected after the filing of the new bail petition, with the court set to determine the next course of action based on the merits of the case. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing, and authorities are continuing their efforts to complete the legal process.