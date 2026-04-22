Manipur Police arrest two for violence in Imphal East; seize illicit liquor, nab insurgents

IMPHAL: Manipur Police have arrested two persons, including a police personnel, for their alleged involvement in violence at Koirengei crossing along National Highway-02 in Imphal East district, officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, the duo—identified as Thoudam Gojendro Singh and Pukhrambam Imo Chinglemba, both residents of Tingri Makha Leikai—were allegedly involved in burning debris on the road and targeting security forces using slingshots and stone pelting.
Police said Gojendro Singh is a serving personnel of Manipur Police.
In a separate operation on the same day, police arrested Chingakham Nilabir Singh (26) from Andro Khunou Leikai at Mayang Imphal Thongkhong and seized a large quantity of illicit liquor.
The consignment included around 270 litres and 80 half bottles (40 litres) of DIC liquor.
The accused along with the seized items has been handed over to the Excise Department for further action.
Meanwhile, security forces arrested two suspected insurgents from the general area of T. Bongmol under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district on April 20.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Salam Yaima Meitei (19), associated with PREPAK (Pro), and Wakrambam Rahul Meitei alias Malemnganba (18), linked to PLA.
Further investigation is underway in all the cases, police added.