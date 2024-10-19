Darjeeling: NFR to Operate Four Diesel Special Joyrides Toy Train Services

Darjeeling: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate four diesel special Joyrides under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) between Darjeeling and Ghum from 21 October to 5 December 2024 on a daily basis to cater for the passenger rush during the peak season. It may be noted that DHR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site witnesses the footfall of thousands of local as well as foreign tourists during this peak season. Operation of these joyride special services will add to their experience of enjoying the beauty of the hills.

Train No. 02547 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) diesel special Joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 9:20 AM to reach Ghum at 10:05 AM. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 10:25 AM to reach Darjeeling at 10:55 AM.

Train No. 02548 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) diesel special Joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 11:25 AM to reach Ghum at 12:10 PM. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 12:30 PM to reach Darjeeling at 1:00 PM.

Train No. 02549 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) diesel special Joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 1:25 PM to reach Ghum at 2:10 PM. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 2:35 PM to reach Darjeeling at 3:05 PM.

Train No. 02550 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) diesel special Joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 3:30 hours to reach Ghum at 4:15 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 4:35 hours to reach Darjeeling at 5:05 hours.

All the diesel special Joyrides will run with a total of 3 first-class chair car coaches. There will be 30 seats in two coaches and 29 seats in one coach. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified on the social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.